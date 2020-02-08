Is this summer going to be the season of Bollywood weddings? After the rumours surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who may tie the knot this year, there's news that Varun Dhawan and long-time partner Natasha Dalal may go the same route soon.

Varun and Natasha have known each other for many years, and their families also share a very deep bond. They were supposed to marry last year, but it was postponed since the actor was busy with Street Dancer 3.

The couple has always expressed their desire to have a grand wedding in Thailand and look all set to fulfil their dream this year.