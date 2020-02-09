After wrapping up the shoot for Ardhangini, which is a relationship story starring Jaya Ahsan, Churni Ganguly and Kaushik Sen, National award-winning filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly is ready to make yet another movie, Kaberi Antardhan. Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Chruni Ganguly among others, this film, produced by Surinder Films, is a romantic thriller set on the backdrop of the infamous Emergency in '70s Bengal.

Srabanti Chatterjee and Prosenjit Chatterjee will be seen in Kaberi Antardhan

“Kaberi Antardhan is a project that's very close to my heart. The story revolves around the disputed time when Emergency was declared in the country. It will be a period piece where an ensemble cast will be portraying various shades of emotions. We have put in a lot of effort in research in order to depict the era as correctly as possible. Here again, Prosenjit Chatterjee will be seen in a very different role," tells Kaushik Ganguly, whose last released film was Jyesthoputra, starring Prosenjit in the titular role. Apart from Prosenjit, Srabanti and Churni, the film's cast comprises Kaushik Sen, Ambarish Bhattacharya and Purab Seal Acharya in pivotal roles.

Cast and crew of Kaberi Antardhan

The movie will be primarily shot in the serene landscapes of North Bengal, one of the favourite locations of Ganguly, who has also scripted and written the dialogues of the movie. Gopi Bhagat is the Director of Photography, Prabuddha Banerjee has scored the music and Subhajit Singha will be editing the movie. The shooting of the film will start from February 12 onwards.