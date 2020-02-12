Are men and women equal in the eyes of God? Are women entitled to priesthood? Can a woman aspire to be a professional priestess? Is religious taboo on menstruation relevant at all? Aren't women eligible to visit and enter all the temples? These and more such pressing issues have been raised by Shabari, the young married protagonist in the movie Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti. Directed by debutant filmmaker Aritra Mukherjee, this film tracks the life of Shabari, who is a lecturer, an artiste and most importantly a priestess.

Ritabhari Chakraborty in Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti

This young girl, played by actor Ritabhari Chakraborty, has a voice of her own gets married into an orthodox family which strictly conforms to the age-old customs and rituals. The film progresses with Shabari challenging the basic tenets of religious conservatism and trying to change the mindset of society. The trailer of the film that released yesterday, looks promising and shows Ritabhari effortlessly performing pujas and chanting Sanskrit Slokas.

Ritabhari Chakraborty and in Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti

It will also see the debut of actor Soham Majumdar in Bengali movies. Incidentally, Soham also played Shahid Kapoor's best friend in the superhit movie Kabir Singh. Slated for a March 6 release, the story and screenplay of Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti has been written by Zinia sen, the dialogues by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay and the music has been scored by the versatile Anindya Chatterjee.

Ritabhari Chakraborty in Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti

Already the two songs of the film that have been recently released on Youtube has been featured among the top ten trending Bengali songs. The fim is being produced by Windows Production, which had released Mukherjee Dar Bou last year this time. Directed by debutante filmmaker Pritha Chakraborty, the film starring Anusuya Majumdar and Koneenica Banerjee in the lead, went on to become one of the top-grossing films of 2019.

To watch the trailer, pl click the link below: