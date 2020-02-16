Filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra's onscreen classic saga, Avijatrik is creating the right noise. Based on the concluding part of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's epic novel Aparajito, it's a sequel to the classic Apu Trilogy and deals with the wanderlust of Apu and the beautiful relationship between him and his son.

The latest buzz is around the liberal praises by Sukanya Shankar the wife of late sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, who was the composer of Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray's Apu Trilogy. Shankar, whose daughter Anoushka has composed the opening credit's for Mitra's film, wrote a very encouraging post on social media, praising his bold attempt on celluloid after having a few glimpses of his black and white film.

Subhrajit Mitra during the shoot of Avijatrik



She wrote: "Avijatrikis a beautiful film. I didn't think anyone would dare to tread on the musical work of Guruji for the Apu trilogy not the amazing film itself by the great Satyajit Ray. It would be impossible to even go anywhere near these geniuses. But, to my utter shock and pleasant surprise I have been proven wrong! The little I have seen and heard of the film has been a discovery.

Shubhrajit Mitra's excellent direction with Gaurang Jalan's production is really noteworthy. The icing on the cake is by our Bicklram Ghosh, with his lovely and brilliant music composition, he has enhanced the film. He has imbibed so much from Ravijiand has done him proud. I am also happy that Anoushka composed the opening credits for this wonderful film! Can't wait to see the full movie!!!!!"

A still from Avijatrik

Anoushka Shankar is recreating the title track of Pather Panchali whose original background was scored by Ravi Shankar himself for Avijatrik. Shankar made it clear that she is doing an interpretation, not a recreation. "Bickram Ghosh has done the score. I have just played a prominent guest appearance on the soundtrack. I played an interpretation of the most iconic theme that's also recognisable. I have slightly modified it, so it's not purely a replication of what my father played. It's a theme I have grown up with and known and to record it was very sweet" tells Anoushka.

Director Mitra is honoured by Sukanya Shankar's blessings and feeling great. "I am grateful to Anoushka for creating the unforgettable melody once again and indebted to Bickram Ghosh for making all this happen. My entire cast and crew has helped me in undertaking this humongous task and I can't be enough thankful to all of them," tells Mitra.

A still from Avijatrik

Avijatrik is in its postproduction stage and is getting ready for its debut at an European film festival this year post which it will be having a national theatrical release. Produced by Gaurang Jalan and Madhur Bhandarkar the film stars Arjun Chakrabarty in the lead role as Apu besides Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Sreelekha Mitra, Arpita Chatterjee, Tanushree Shankar, Ditipriya and others.