The definition of love has indeed changed over the years and so has the expectations around it. Short film Kaande Pohe by Shubham Yogi is about all that. The simple tale built softly around a meeting between a girl and a boy during one of those multiple visits to the prospective bride's house, this short will win your heart with the lucid tale of how to respect a woman's career choice and be the wind beneath her wings. Produced by Anuj Gosalia and presented by Terribly Tiny Tales, the short film is based on a Maharashtrian snack traditionally served when a boy visits a girls' family for the first time in an arranged marriage set up. The day is called 'Kaande Pohe Cha Kaaryakaram'.

Short movie Kaande Pohe

“Making a film about love never goes out of style, especially if it's about love in a constantly evolving world across demographics. Kaande Pohe is relatable stories and captures the nuances of modern relationships, just the kind of story we love telling," tells Sharanya Rajgopal, studio head of Terribly Tiny Tales.

Ahsaas Channa in Kaande Pohe

"This little film spawned from a happy conversation between Sharanya, Anuj, and I about what it means to love and challenge one's love. I hope there are people out there who can see themselves in our story, and I hope our story inspires people to live our story," tells Shubham Yogi, who assisted Anurag Basu in Barfi and Jagga Jasoos.

The film starring Ahsaas Channa and Tushar Pandey is streaming on YouTube and is already garnering rave reviews.