The first look of Kangana Ranaut’s next film, Tejas is out and oh does she look the part! Set essay the role of a fighter pilot in the Indian Airforce, the movie poster which is set against the background of a fighter plane sees the actress in an IAF uniform, sporting aviators and her hair tied in a bun.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out .

Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS#KanganaRanaut @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains @rsvpmovies #Tejas pic.twitter.com/m4qHNJufAL — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 17, 2020

According to the makers, the story of Tejas reinforces the argument that when it comes to serving the nation, both men and women are equally capable of doing so with utmost fervour – all they need is the right opportunity and a determined spirit.

"Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation," said Kangana Ranaut of her upcoming film.

Kangana was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Panga alongside Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi. The drama was about a retired Kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game. The actress is also gearing for Thalaivi, a biopic on yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, Tejas is set to go on floors this summer and is slated to release in April 2021