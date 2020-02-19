Finally, the wait is over for filmmaker Soukarya Ghosal's film Rawkto Rawhoshyo's release. The emotional thriller starring Tolly star Koel Mallick is ready for theatrical release on April 10. The film traces the life and journey of Swarnaja, who is a radio jockey by profession. Once she receives a strange and eerie phone call from a complete stranger during one of her live shows, which forces her to chase and uncover a long-hidden truth of her life.

"Here I play a very different character, who is very vulnerable and a complete loser in life. I really enjoyed playing Swarnaja, because it's a character I have never played before," tells Koel Mallick about her character in Rawkto Rawhoshyo.

Poster of Rawkto Rawhoshyo

"Koel plays a sensitive and head-strong character and the suspense slowly grows around her vulnerabilities and emotions, when she starts chasing the truth. I am calling it an emotional thriller because the eternal successful thrillers always go beyond the whodunnit and howdunnit formulae. For example, Sonar Kella was a comical thriller and the whodunnit and howdunnit part was excluded from the movie by Satyajit Ray though it was an integral part of the book," tells Soukarya, who believes that only Koel could have done justice to this larger-than-life character.

Filmmaker Soukarya Ghosal

The shooting for the film was completed in late 2018 and it took a little more than a year for the film to release. "From the very onset of the film's shoot, Koel and I agreed that the film should be given the proper attention that it deserves during the release. We delayed the release a bit since Koel was busy with Mitin Mashi and I was busy wrapping up Bhoot Pori. And the best part is that the film is being released around Bengali New Year Day," adds Soukarya.

Soukarya with Koel Mallick during the shooting of Rawkto Rawhoshyo

This will be Soukarya's third commercial release after Pendulum and Rainbow Jelly. Both the films were critically lauded by the audience, with Rainbow Jelly becoming a sleeper hit too. The young filmmaker has also wrapped up shooting for his next, Bhoot Pori, starring the very talented Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan in the title role. Besides Jaya, the film's cast comprises veteran actors like Ritwick Chakraborty, Shantilal Mukherjee and Sudiptaa Chakraborty too.