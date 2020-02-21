Though Bollywood can boast of such films as Mission Mangal, not many movies have been made on outer space in Tollywood. Upcoming film Din Ratrir Golpo promises to be one such film that showcases a young girl's aspirations and dreams to explore the outer space. It's a science fiction where a girl dreams of going to a space mission and it's also a suspense thriller where actor Rajatava Dutta plays a crucial role," tells second-time filmmaker Dr Prosenjit Choudhury.

The film's story is being narrated by Suzan, a nun, who reminisces about two incidents of her life. One is a tale of a day where Arunima, who works in NASA, has not called home for seven days. Her parents receive a phone call from NASA officials who pay them a visit. They are made to believe that their daughter is on the way to Mars on a secret one-way mission.

There's also a tale of a stormy night when Suzan gets shelter from Rajat. His behaviour is strange and he has weird habits. He repeatedly talks about death and warns her not to enter into a particular locked room. Out of curiosity, she goes inside the room only to find human body parts hanging there.

This movie starring Rajatava Dutta, Rumki Chatterjee, Sourav Chakraborty, Debesh Roy Chowdhury and Raja Sen has already made quite a stir among the audience at the KIFF 2019 and will also be released in Spain with the aid of Indo-Hispanic Academy.

The movie is slated for a theatrical release on February 28.