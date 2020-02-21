After impressing the audience with his debut film, Abyakto, a mother-son relationship starring Arpita Chatterjee, Adil Hussain and Anubhav Kanjilal, young director Arjunn Dutta is all set to start work for his third film, Shrimati.

Swastika Mukherjee

Starring none other than the beautiful and talented actor Swastika Mukherjee, this movie is a sweet and charming family story. Shrimati is an upper middle class, simple, fun-loving housewife, who is a bit disorganised but madly in love with her husband Anindya, played by actor Soham Chakraborty. Shrimati is enamoured by all the glitz and glamour of high society life and in the process ends up losing her own identity.

Soham Chakraborty

"In today's malevolent world, where the outer appearance means everything Shrimati falls prey to the cliched dilemma between a good personality and outward appearance. She becomes obsessed and in the process almost loses her mind and identity until the sudden realisation dawns upon her that irrespective of the way people think and the way the world goes, one should never forget the soul that dwells within," tells Arjunn about his movie.

Barkha Bisht Szengupta



Apart from Swastika and Soham, the film's cast includes Debjani Bose, who plays Pratima the mother-in-law, Trina Saha as Shri's sister-in-law Brishti and Kheya Chattopadhyay as the housemaid Kajol. There's also a surprise in form of Bollywood actor Barkha Bisht Sengupta, who will make an appearance as Mallika in the film.

Trina Saha

Renowned choreographer Sudarshan Chakraborty too plays a dance teacher in the movie. The music of the film is being composed by Soumya Rit.

Arjunn's second film, Guldasta, starring Arpita Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Debjani Bose too is ready for release sometime this year and is a simple tale of three women.