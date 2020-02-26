Earlier in December last year, the news of superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reuniting on screen after 35 long years had taken all of Kollywood by surprise. Reports had suggested that the movie is going to be helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame.

And now, the latest reports suggest that Rajinikanth's next, titled Thalaivar169 will be produced by Kamal's Raj Kamal Films International and that the launch of the movie will be held on March 5. The movie, directed by Lokesh, will feature Kamal in a cameo, reports further added.

The duo has acted together in several movies earlier, the last one being the Hindi film Geraaftar that had Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Lokesh is currently shooting for Vijay's Master that also starring Vijay Sethupathi.