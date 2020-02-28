Young and sensitive filmmaker Arjunn Dutta, whose first movie Abyakto just completed 25 days in the theatre, today revealed the looks of the characters of his second movie, Guldasta -- Golpo Eki ... Muhurto Onek. "I always love telling simple stories of people, who are all around us, stories that touch our heart without being overly dramatic. And Guldasta is just that. It tells the tales of three women, rather it traces their journey of life, their happiness, pain and struggles," tells Arjunn about the movie.

Ishaan and Arpita in Guldasta



Slated for April 24 release, this film encapsulates the journey of three distinctive women intertwined in a web of make-believe emotions. It's about Srirupa, Renu and Dolly played by Arpita Chatterjee, Debjani Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee respectively -- their interpersonal relationships, their hardships, their agonies, and ecstasies are what this story is all about.

Anuradha Mukherjee

Deceptive as it may come across, the story and its central characters come with various layers of sensitivity and pretence. But the beauty lies in their vulnerability and that there is always hope.

Swastika Mukherjee as Dolly Bagri in Guldasta



Besides Arpita, Debjani and Swastika there are Ishaan Mazumder, who plays Arpita's husband, Anubhav Kanjilal who plays Debjani's son Tukai, and Abhijit Guha, who plays Debjani's husband Dhrubo. The film has been produced by Roop Production & Entertainment.