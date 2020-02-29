Chennai, Feb 29 (IANS): Indian 2 director S Shankar has announced INR 1 crore financial assistance to the families of the three technicians who lost their lives at the shooting spot earlier this month.



In a statement, Shankar said whatever help is rendered to the families who lost their loved ones - Krishna, Madhu and Chandran - cannot compensate the loss of their lives.



"Nevertheless, a sum of INR 1 crore will be given to the affected families by me which may be of small help to them," he said.



Shankar said more than relief of escaping himself by a whisker, the pain of losing three people is tormenting him.



He said he is trying to recover from the shock of the accident and he is not able to digest the accident despite several safety measures taken.



Three technicians - Madhu, Chandran and Krishna - were killed and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them while constructing the sets at the EVP Film City near here on February 19 night.

Movie hero Kamal Haasan, female lead Kajal Aggarwal, as well as Shankar himself, had a providential escape that night.