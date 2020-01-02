Kolkata-based independent filmmaker Lubdhak Chatterjee's latest short, Aahuti, has been officially selected at International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR 2020 under Perspective segment. The 15-minute film, produced by NIV Art movies ( who produced Sexy Durga and Chola) has been shot in black and white.

It is around the concept of Panchabhuta - five elements - which is central to the Indian speculative thought. A group of people, in a fictional space and time, performs a ritual to evoke the essence of these fundamental elements of existence. Mudras (hand gestures) become the vehicle in the act of offering, whereas Naad (sound) becomes pivotal in the exploration of life and beyond.

A still from Aahuti

"The idea regarding Aahuti first struck me while I was shooting my last PSBT film Vaikhai, which was about rhythmic utterances in Hindusthani Classical Dance and Music. I have been always intrigued by our ancient speculative thought. Through Aahuti, I want to give the audience an experience of the essence of fundamentals of existence - personal and cosmic - through a ritualistic performance of the gestures, camera and sound," tells Lubdahk.

He completed the shoot in just a couple of days. "The news of Aahuti being officially selected at Rotterdam is very encouraging. IFFR is one of the top film festivals of the world and getting an opportunity to share our work at such a prestigious platform is very encouraging, especially at an early stage of my career," tells Lubdhak.

Lubdhak is looking forward to presenting the film in a few more festivals as well as spaces where a conversation can be initiated and besides considering an online release later this year.

Currently, the young director is working on his first feature My Letter to the Beloved, based on the theme of alienation. The film is in its post-production stage.