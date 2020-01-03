The highly-acclaimed wildlife film Wild Karnataka will hit the big screen this January 17 and will go down the history of cinema as the first-ever Indian wildlife film to debut in cinemas as a commercial film release.

The film has already earned appreciation among select section audience who have viewed it. The iconic voice of renowned conservationist Sir David Attenborough, music from Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, and the spectacular visuals gathered over four years of filming has garnered it praises from International quarters. Speaking ahead of the release, one of the makers of the film, Amoghavarsha JS says, “It has been a journey that has shown us the beauty of our country and we’re privileged to be able to share that with our people. We’re hoping everyone from kids to adults can enjoy the spectacular visuals that India has to offer through Wild Karnataka.”

Filmmaker Amoghavarsha

Wild Karnataka is also the first wildlife film ever to be made in blue-chip 4K in India. A team of Indian filmmakers led by Amoghavarsha and Kalyan Varma (a wildlife photographer, filmmaker and naturalist) recorded animal behaviours in the film, that were previously never recorded. From otters chasing tigers to an Indian leopard hunt and dancing frogs to drone footage of elephants and tigers, the film is an absolute visual spectacle besides being educational in nature.

Wild Karnataka Theatrical Poster

A PVR Cinemas exclusive, Wild Karnataka will be in cinemas in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Pune, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Indore, Raipur, Nashik, Surat, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Ludhiana.