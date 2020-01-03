It's only three days into January, and there are already some interesting films queued up for release — ones that are purely meant to entertain and others that make you ponder. Here’s our guide to the most-anticipated films of the year that should be on your must-watch list. Needless to overstate, there are always likely to be a few unannounced releases that we will get to know only as the year progresses...

Tiyasha and Broto will be seen in Haami2

HAAMI 2

What happens when you have a prodigy for a child, who’s exceptionally talented and good with his studies? How does it affect the child? What kind of pressure does he go through? Will he buckle under the strain or does he excel? That’s what Haami 2 is about. The much-loved pair Laltu-Mitali (played by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Gargi Roychowdhury) from Haami is set to reprise their roles along with Broto Banerjee and Tiyasha, the kids who made Haami a blockbuster. However, the biggest surprise yet, is that superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee will be essaying a very important character in Haami 2.

Jaya Ahsan with Soukarya during the shooting of Bhoot Pori

BHOOT PORI

In this horror-fantasy flick, director Soukarya Ghosal tells the story of a woman (Jaya Ahsan), who as a ghost, sets out to solve her murder that took place in 1947. After meeting a boy in the present, she unravels the mystery of her death and finds peace. Bishantak Mukherjee plays the child, while Sudiptaa Chakraborty essays the role of his mother. Ritwick Chakraborty portrays a village thief, and Shantilal Mukherjee plays a sadhu.

Poster of Kakababur Protyaborton

KAKABABUR PROTYABORTON

This adventure movie by Srijit Mukherji will be the third one in the Kakababu series and it will see superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aryan (who plays his nephew, Santu) go in the wilderness of Africa.

The movie is based on Sunil Ganguly's adventure novel Jongoler Modhye Ek Hotel is produced by SVF and will be one of the biggest Puja releases this year.

ARDHANGINI

After mesmerising the audiences with Bisorjon, master storyteller Kaushik Ganguly is back with a mature love story, Ardhangini, this year. Starring National award-winning filmmaker-actor Churni Ganguly alongside Jaya Ahsan and Kaushik Sen, this is a triangle love story with a twist.

Lokkhi Chhele first look

LOKKHI CHHELE

Set in rural Bengal, this is a heart-rending tale of a young, bright medicine practitioner, who challenges social stigmas, and preconceived notions that lie entrenched within a traditionally religious society. Produced by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, and starring Ujaan Ganguly, Lokkhi Chhele marks the first time that Kaushik Ganguly has directed a movie with his son, and the first time that Ujaan will share screen space with his mother, Churni Ganguly.

A still from Borunbabur Bondhu

BORUNBABUR BONDHU

The story of an octogenarian who is upright, scrupulous and has led an honest life, Borunbabur Bondhu will charm you with its scripting and brilliant performances featuring Soumitra Chatterjee, Paran Bandyopadhyay, Ritwick Chakraborty, Bidipta Chakraborty, Arpita Chatterjee and Sreelekha Mitra. The movie revolves around how Borun, reprised by Soumitra, who is often neglected and avoided by his own family members for his stern and honest way of life, all of a sudden becomes important to everyone by the virtue of being childhood friends with somebody very important. The movie, directed by Anik Dutta, was screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival last year, where it was appreciated by critics and audiences, and will see Soumitra in a very different role after a long time. Set to release in February.

Arjun Chakraborty as Apu in Avijatrik

AVIJATRIK

It took him seven years to write the film, and now in its post-production stage, Shubhrajit Mitra’s Avijatrik is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2020. Made in monochrome, this movie is based on the last chapter of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s epic novel, Aparajito, and takes off from where Ray left Apu in Apur Sansar. Starring Arjun Chakraborty as Apu, the movie has an ensemble cast including Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sreelekha Mitra, Arpita Chatterjee Tanusree and Shankar Dirtipriya, among others.

GULDASTA

A tale of three women, Guldasta is the story of human relationships, told from a fresh perspective. The punch of the movie lies in the fact that Swastika Mukherjee will be seen after a long hiatus on the big screen, playing a 50- something Marwari saleswoman, promising to be nothing short of interesting.

Indrasis Acharya's Parcel

PARCEL

This movie by Indrasis Acharya, which won him the best director award at KIFF, held last year in November, is definitely on the radar of serious cinema viewers. A psychological tale of relationship issues, this film features some great performances by veteran actors like Rituparna Sengupta Saswata Chatterjee and Daminee Benny Basu.

Jaya Ahsan in Bini Sutoy

BINI SUTOY

National award-winning, master storyteller Atanu Ghosh’s movie Robibaar is currently winning hearts in theatres. Ghosh’s Bini Sutoy stars two of the most talented performers of all time: Ritwick Chakraborty and Jaya Ahsan, who reprise their roles as a common man and woman, with their own sets of personal dilemmas and will release this year. Earning rave reviews at festivals already, this film should be at the top of your list.

Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti

BRAHMA JANEN GOPON KOMMOTI

This Women’s Day, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, by debutant director Aritra Mukherjee, is set to steal hearts. With Ritabhari Chakraborty and Soham Majumder of Kabir Singh fame in the lead, this movie is about a woman priest, who’s also a Sanskrit scholar, and who goes about changing society, challenging superstitions and prejudices against women.

A still from Bhotbhoti

BHOTBHOTI

A fantasy romantic tale of a mermaid, this film is unique in its content. Directed by Tathagata Mukherjee, this film stars Bibriti Chatterjee in the lead, and is produced by PSS Entertainments and Pramod Films.

Raima and Parambrata in Dwitiyo Purush

DWITIYO PURUSH

Most of his fans claim that Baishey Srabon is Srijit Mukherji’s greatest thriller ever. And now, the first boy of the box office is back with the superhit movie’s sequel, featuring a way darker and more sinister plot. Starring the talented Anirban Bhattacharya as the film’s antagonist, Dwitiyo Purush is likely to see some class acting by Parambrata Chatterjee, Abir Chatterjee and Raima Sen. Releasing on January 23.

GOLONDAAJ

After giving the audience the highest grosser of 2019 with Durgeshgorer Guptodhon, filmmaker Dhrubo Banerjee has managed the biggest feat of the year — getting superstar Dev back in the SVF camp. After his last film with SVF Amazon Obhijaan, Dev will be again seen in Golondaaj. Directed by Banerjee, this film is about Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, the father of Indian football. Slated for a summer release, this movie will be a family drama.

Soumitra and Swatilekha in Belaseshe

BELASHURU

After setting a record in terms of hall collections with Belaseshe in 2015, filmmaker duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy are back with the second instalment called Belashuru, with Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta in the lead. The film will trace the life of the octogenarian couple, where they will be seen dealing with challenges that old age poses.

Anuradha Mukherjee in Maya Bhoy

MAYA BHOY

Apart from Parcel, Indrasis will also be coming up with another film, Maya Bhoy, based on Sanjib Chattopadhyay’s well-known novel, Bhoy. Following the life of Deepa, the main protagonist, the film deals with issues about her dark abusive past, and how she overcomes things with the help of her family and friends. The film’s cast includes Anuradha Mukherjee, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Aparajita Ghosh Das.

Adil Hussain and Arpita Chatterjee in Abyakto

ABYAKTO

A complicated story of a mother-son relationship, this film by debutant filmmaker Arjunn Dutta has already earned several laurels at international and national film festivals. Starring Arpita Chatterjee, Adil Hussain and Anubhav Kanjilal, this film is set for a January-end release.

A still from Hridpindo

HRIDPINDO

What does your heart beat for? What is the definition of love? How far will you go for love? To find the answers to these and more, you must watch Hridpindo. Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, who gave us equally great cinema with Sweater last year, the movie is set to feature great performances by Arpita Chatterjee and Saheb Chatterjee.

Soukarya with Koel Mallick during the shooting of Rawkto Rawhoshyo

RAWKTO RAWHOSHYO

An emotional thriller is what talented director Soukarya Ghosal likes to call his fourth film, Rokto Rohoshyo. Starring Koel Mallick in the lead role, this film unravels her past, which is filled with deep mystery.

A still from Tenida

TENIDA

Evoking Bengali's nostalgia, Tenida is back this year after many decades. Tenida Kyabla Pyala and Habul (Charmurti) have grown a bit older and the Charmurti visits Darjiling for a holiday where they come across a scientist named Satkari Snatra, who has invented a chemical which is a solution to global warming. When the chemical is ready something unexpected happens to Charmurti and they land in serious trouble. Will Charmurti be able to survive from this danger? That's the story of Sayantan Ghosal's movie Tenida, based on Narayan Gangopadhyay's Jhoubanglow Rohossho and starring none other than Kanchan Mullick that will release this year.

Poster of Bony

BONY

Set in Italy, this film is about a couple and their child. With Parambrata Chatterjee and Koel Mallick in the lead, this movie is based on a story by author Shirshendu Mukherjee and has been directed by Chatterjee himself.

Rudranil and Parambrata in Satyanweshi Byomkesh

DURGA ROHOSHYO

This will be the second outing for Sayantan Ghosal as a Byomkesh director. This film will once again see Parambrata Chatterjee and Rudranil Ghosh as Byomkesh and Ajit, respectively, and will be tentatively released during the Pujas.

