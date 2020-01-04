Four episodes of horror stories based on true incidents packed into one powerful mini-series are what filmmaker Indranil Banerjee coming up with. Starting from tomorrow, every Sunday of this January sharp at 8 pm you will be treated to four different shorts namely Best Evil Christmas, Doom Destination, Muri Ghonto and Laxmi.

The film graduate from New York Film Academy, who has assisted Tolly filmmakers including Q and Harantha Chakraborty in their projects is a known name in the short film circuit with his debut short film, Chase, a five-minute capsule portraying a slice of life of a female pickpocket winning awards in various films fests in the country and abroad. "That and a small amount of prize money gave me further impetus to pursue short filmmaking," tells Indranil, who subsequently made other shorts including One Night Stand that won the third prize in the fiction of the month category in Twelve Months Film Festival at Romania.

Filmmaker Indranil Banerjee

His other short, The Mirage was in a finalist in the competition section of the Las Vegas International Film Festival 2018 too.

The filmmaker, whose other shorts are there in popular OTT platforms including Amazon UK and the US, Hulu, Pantaflix and others, is going to release this four episodes of horror in his YouTube channel Unity Pictures (also the name of his production house) since he wants his audience to watch it for free. "In all probability, this short film series will later be put up on Addatimes and negotiations are on for that," tells Indranil.

Posters of Indranil Banerjee's four short series

The cast comprises all new faces except for Debapriya Chakraborty who had previously acted in the short film One Night Stand that got her an award for acting at Bong Utsav International Short Film Fest in February last year.

The 26-year-old, whose sister Indrani Banerjee is his sole source of inspiration, aspires to make a full-length feature soon and the script for that is ready to, but before that, he wants to make a sitcom. "I have a hardcore cult thriller script ready and if things work out my way I would love to cast actors Sourav Das and Sauraseni Maitra in the lead," signs of the director.