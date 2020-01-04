With little over a month to go for the release of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and the DC fandom is eager to see exactly what the movie has in store. And while the last movie from DC was Todd Phillips' Joker, Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey, which is set within the DC Extended Universe there is no connection between the two.

Reprising her role as Harley Quinn from David Ayer's Suicide Squad, Margot Robie plays Harley's character who has broken up with her Joker (Jared Leto) and starts out on her own adventure. In Birds of Prey, Harley Quinn teams up with Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to protect the young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

Happy New Year - hope your 2020 is off to a FANTABULOUS start! pic.twitter.com/pY61kTDHzZ — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 2, 2020

With the trailer of the movie rated, the two minutes and 22 seconds video will be longer than the previously released teasers and is expected to release shortly. However, to keep the fans intrigued, DC dropped a still from Birds of Prey that shows the Clown Princess of Crime in a sticky situation.

The image shows Harley Quinn looking anxiously at someone out-of-frame while several men behind her point their guns. The context of the scene and its relation to the wide film is not known at this time.

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is scheduled to release on February 7.