Filmmaker Tridib Raman is back this year with his movie Uraan that's slated for a January 17 release. Starring Srabanti Chatterjee and Saheb Bhattacherjee, this film is about a 26-year-old girl, Poulami Banerjee, who is a bit serious and wants to eke out her own identity. Despite her responsibilities towards her family, she wants to make it big as a crooner and takes up a job away from her home to follow her desire. But life has other plans for her and there lies the story of the film.

Saheb and Srabanti in Uraan

Besides Srabanti and Saheb, the cast also includes actor Subrat Dutta. The editing has been done by Arghyakamal Mitra and music has been composed by Joy Sarkar with Srijato penning down the lyrics for the same. Acclaimed scriptwriter Padmanabha Dasgupta has written the story and dialogues of Uraan.