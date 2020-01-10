The stage has been his playground since he was 10 years old. But when an offer came from Tollywood to debut on screen, Delhi boy Anubhav Kanjilal left a cushy job in the capital to pursue acting in Tollywood. “Unfortunately, things didn’t work out, and I lost out on that movie. It prompted me to dig my heels in and stay back here and struggle,” says the 25-year-old.

Staying alone for the past two years in the city, Anubhav has indeed managed to survive, and how. One of the lead faces in debutant filmmaker Arjunn Dutta’s Abyakto, Anubhav’s role has earned him praise at national and international film festivals, from audience and critics alike. Slated for a January 31 release, Anubhav hopes that the movie will turn his wheel of fortune for the better. We sat down with the actor for a chat on a cold evening over lots of cuppa. Excerpts:

Anubhav Kanjilal

How does it feel to get noticed after all the hard work you put in?

It feels great and despite all the struggle, I must say that this is the best phase of my life. I always wanted to be an actor. This feeling can’t be derived from a cushy corporate job. Though Abar Basanta Bilaap turned out to be my first film, Abyakto gave me a proper platform to explore my acting skills. This role was offered to a renowned actor before me, but I am thankful that it came to me later. I’m an introvert and cannot ask around for work. I hope this film attracts the attention of filmmakers and they will consider me for suitable roles.

This year, we will also see you in a couple of more movies...

Yes, there’s Shieladitya Moulik’s Hridpindo, Arjunn’s Guldasta and Anjan Kanjilal’s (Anubhav’s father) Sahobashe. I feel that, so far, I have acted my best in Guldasta.

Tell us about your role in Guldasta.

It’s a relationship between a mother and a son that has gone awry. I play Debjani’s (one of the three female leads of Guldasta) son, who abuses drugs.

Anubhav Kanjilal

What about your father’s film, Sahobashe, opposite Ishaa Saha?

It’s written by my mother, Sumana Kanjilal, and it has been staged across the country by my father’s theatre group, Green Room Theatre successfully, for the last 15 years. I had played one of the leads roles, and so, my father thought of turning it into a film. Ishaa has been cast opposite me and it was really fun working with her. She is a very talented and professional actor and has done a great job in the film.

How has your experience been so far in Tollywood, as a newcomer?

It’s good, but compared to other film industries in the country, I feel Tollywood is not very experimental with its content. I am sure there are budgetary and other pressing box office constraints and compulsions that restrict the thought process. But I feel it would have been great if love for good cinema took precedence at times.

Who are some filmmakers you would love to work with?

I would love to work with Indrasis Acharya, Shieladitya Moulik, Pritha Chakraborty, Pratim D Gupta and, of course, Srijit Mukherji.