Amitabh Bachchan shared the first poster of his upcoming film, Jhund. Inspired by the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, the film is being directed by Nagraj Manjule, known for his award-winning Marathi film, Sairat.

Sharing the film poster, the actor simply captioned the image Jhund. Portraying the character of Vijay Barse, Amitabh is seen with his back to the camera and in a hoodie.

Based on the true-life story of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports professor, who pioneered the international phenomenon of Jhoparpatti football (slum football). Through his efforts, Barse managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime and turning them into soccer players and eventually building a whole team.

The film marks the Bollywood directorial debut for Nagraj Manjule.

In February 2019, the first look of Bachchan from the film was released, while the teaser is set to release on January 21.