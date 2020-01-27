Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor will be seen in an official adaptation of The Intern. The actress announced this news on her social media pages. Deepika took to Twitter and wrote, "Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern A 2021 release. Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure See you at the movies! @chintskap."

The original film was written and produced by Nancy Meyers and starred Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in lead roles.

The project is jointly produced by Deepika and Sunir Kheterpal under their banners Ka Productions and Azure Entertainment respectively.Excited to be a part of the film, Rishi said: " 'The Intern' is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India."Talking more about "The Intern", Deepika shared it is an "intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace.""A story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey," she added.The Bollywood remake of "The Intern" will release in 2021.