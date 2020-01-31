It’s becoming a season of heavyweight re-releases! After Marvel re-released Avengers: Endgame in a bid to overtake Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time (which they successfully did), Warner Bros. has announced that they will do the same with their blockbuster Joker movie. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, the movie is one of the biggest favourites at this year’s Oscars, with Joaquin almost certain to take home the Best Actor Award.

You can catch the movie again in cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mysore, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and more.

Watch Joker trailer below: