The latest film to have a direct-to-OTT release is director Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma, and Sanjay Mishra.

A licensed adaptation of the French feature film ‘A Gang Story’, Yaar is a crime drama that tests an enduring friendship between four notorious criminals.

Calling it a riveting take on crime narrative that we have seen so far, Tigmanshu Dhulia says that the highlight of the film is casting. “It is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters. All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions,” states the director.

Get ready to witness an epic tale of a friendship that will fight all the odds & break all the rules. But will it pass the ultimate test of time?



Catch #YaaraOnZEE5 #ComingSoon#Yaara #AZEE5Originalfilm pic.twitter.com/lD3L0dk6IE — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) July 2, 2020

Set in the backdrop of North India, the narrative is wrapped in a thin sheet of history and will take the audience back in time in UP to witness the rise and fall of the ‘chaukadi gang’ of four friends rustling operations across the Nepal-India border.

To stream on Zee5