Amazon Prime Video announced the global premiere of the eagerly awaited Hindi film, Shakuntala Devi on July 31. Directed by Anu Menon, this film is a biographical drama based on the life Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as a human-computer, played by National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra (Dangal, Badhaai Ho), who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh (Breathe, Kai Po Che) in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the endearing story of Shakuntala Devi starting July 31.