Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. The ace choreographer, who started out in the early seventies, became a household name in the mid to late eighties, first directing dances for Sridevi and then Madhuri Dixit.



She had a long-standing relationship with Madhuri Dixit whom she choreographed in a number of memorable songs. In fact, she was the reason behind Madhuri becoming the 'Dhak Dhak' girl after her dance steps on Dhak Dhak from Beta became popular among the masses. Another massively popular number is Ek Do Teen from Tezaab.



Interestingly, Saroj Khan's last project was also with Madhuri Dixit. In Kalank, Madhuri gives a beautiful performance on Tabah Ho Gaye. The song's dance steps were directed by Saroj Khan.



After hearing the news of her demise, a devastated Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to extend condolences to the family.



"I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji," she tweeted.



I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020



A fan wrote, "We can feel what you must be going through. Your combo will remain iconic forever."