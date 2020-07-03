A day after Nepometer declared Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming film Sadak 2, starring his daughter Alia Bhatt, t be 98% nepotistic, the late Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti clarified that the app was not created with an intention to make a profit.



Vishal Kirti took to Twitter on Friday to issue a clarification about the purpose of the app, created by his brother Mayuresh Krishna.

"We’re still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother’s idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It’s a small tribute to Sushant. It’s a not for profit voluntary effort. Please stay patient since it isn’t our 1st priority," he tweeted.

The official handle describes Nepometer as a device "providing score and rating on Nepotistic and Independent Bollywood movies and TV". On June 25, in its first tweet Nepometer announced that they will provide ratings for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is.

It gauges how 'nepotostic' a film is based on five categories - Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director and Writer.



The first film rated on Thursday on the Nepometer is Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming "Sadak 2", starring Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt in the cast, and produced by their uncle Mukesh Bhatt.

According to the Nepometer, the film is 98 per cent Nepotistic.

At present, it has over 12,000 followers on Twitter.