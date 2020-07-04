Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo of Khan and her working on a dance pose during the film Taal.

Mourning the death of ace choreographer Saroj Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo of Khan and her working on a dance pose during the film Taal.

"ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family," the actress posted on Instagram.





The photo was a screenshot of Saroj Khan’s Instagram two years old post where she called the actress her sweetheart.

Over the years, Saroj Khan had choreographed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for iconic dance numbers like Nimbooda, Dola re Dola, Barso Re to name a few.

Three-time National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away early on Friday after a cardiac arrest. She was 71.