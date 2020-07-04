Model-turned-actor Azhar Khan made his debut recently in the film Season's Greetings starring CelinaJaitly and Lillette Dubey. Though the Ram Kamal Mukherjee directed film is his first venture into Bollywood, he cannot go unnoticed, especially with his well-groomed physique. We spoke with the Jhansi-born artiste who wants to explore the world of cinema and be known as a versatile actor. Read on:

How has life been after the debut?

Life has been good. I can only count my blessings. It has been a long wait for my debut but one that is worthwhile. There is immense pride in seeing the happiness in my parents' eyes and excitement amongst my friends to see my next venture.

So you are already getting offers?

I am in the midst of discussing a few scripts. Once finalised, I will be more than happy to share the same with you.

What kinds of roles are you looking for?

I am open to all kind of roles. I want to be known as a versatile actor who can fit into any character. Having said that I really see myself fitting into the genre of movies made by Anurag Kashyap and a sea of new talented directors. Hindi, regional or international, I am willing to explore acting in all arenas.

How has your journey been so far?

My Journey has been wonderful. I am an actor by choice and not by chance. This is my passion and my journey has started with a memorable character like Usmaan. And I look forward to many more amazing characters in my journey as an actor.

Since you are into modelling, was getting into films a natural progression?

Yes. Films are something I always saw myself doing. The art of cinema has always fascinated me and being a method actor, acting for me is something that comes truly from the heart. An actor forever and a memorable one is what I strive to be.