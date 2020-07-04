Kareena Kapoor Khan shared how the late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan taught her emoting through her face and smiling through the eyes.

Going back to one of her iconic movies, Jab We Met, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared how the late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan taught her emoting through her face and smiling through the eyes.

Sharing a photo where Saroj Khan can be seen teaching dance steps to Kareena, the actress wrote, “Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa (if you cant move your feet, move your face). That's what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes.” Alongside the photo, Kareena also shared a video of her dancing on ‘Yeh Ishq Haye’ where she can be seen thoroughly enjoying her performance and giving on-point expressions.

Stressing that there can never be another Saroj Khan, Kareena added, “There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP #SarojKhan.”

Three-time National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away early on Friday after a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

