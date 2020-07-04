A story of self-belief, Maidaan will see Ajay Devgn playing the architect of modern Indian football, Syed Abdul Rahim

Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan, which brings to the screen the story of the golden era of Indian football, will now release next Independence Day week - August 13, 2021.

A story of self-belief, Maidaan will see Ajay Devgn playing the architect of modern Indian football, Syed Abdul Rahim.

A teacher by profession, Rahim was the coach and manager of the Indian national football team from 1950 until his death in 1963 and his tenure as a coach is regarded as a "golden age" of football in India. He led the Indian team to the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Football tournament, making India the first-ever Asian country to achieve this place.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Besides Hindi, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Apart from this, actor-producer Ajay Devgn is set to announce a film based on the attack on Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. It was the first casualties faced by the Indian Army in a clash with the Chinese People's Liberation Army since 1975, when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the film's description, it will narrate the "story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army".

While it is not clear if Ajay will star in the film, it will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP.

