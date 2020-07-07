Director Ashish R. Shukla whose upcoming web series Undekhi's trailer has created quite a stir among the viewers is also ready with his next feature film Bahut Hua Samman. All set to release on one of the popular web platforms in the next two months, the Hindi satire shot in Varanasi stars veteran actors including Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, and Raghav Juyal.

Sanjay Mishra and Ram Kapoor with Ashish R Shukla

This comic satire film is about two mechanical engineering students played by Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Chauhan, who are small-time conmen and plan to rob a bank according to a masterplan conceived by their college 'Baba' Sanjay Mishra. All set to get their hands dirty, their plans fall flat opening the Pandora's Box and awakening te beast played by Ram Kapoor. "This film was supposed to release in theatres during summer but the ensuing pandemic and lockdown have upset all release plans. But we are planning to launch it at one of the OTT platforms very soon," tells Ashish, who was also creative head on Dev.D and has directed films like Prague.

On the sets of Bahut Hua Samman

On talking about the working experience with Sanjay Mishra and Raghav Juyal Ashish says, "It never felt like just working together, we had immense fun on the sets where we kept playing, experimenting, improvising scenes. Both the actors are masters in comic timings, which was very important in the case of this film. In fact, the whole ensemble, including Ram Kapoor, Abhishek, Nidhi Singh, Namit Das, Flora, Rohit Chowdhary, Bhupesh, Sharat, all were chosen for their timings, so that it becomes easy to improvise and play along".