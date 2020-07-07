The trailer of Dil Bechara, starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and up and coming star Sanjana Sanghi, has become the most liked trailer on YouTube

Even though the trailer of Avengers: Infinity War (2017) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) garnered 3.6 million and 2.9 million likes, respectively, the trailer of Dil Bechara has received five million likes within 24 hours.

Based on John Green’s novel, The Fault in Our Stars, the film follows the love story of Kizzie (Sanghi) and Manny (Rajput) as they meet and fall for each other. The tragedy about the story comes with the fact that he has a brush with osteosarcoma, while she is fighting thyroid cancer. The story then takes the audience on an emotional ride as they embark on a bittersweet journey in a bid to live life to the fullest.



In the trailer, Sushant comes across as a happy guy, who is in love with life and wants to spread cheer. There is a sequence where he calls himself a fighter, and there is one instance where he says: "We don't decide when we are born or when we will die, but we can decide how we live". The lines seem to get a new meaning after his demise.

Slated for an online release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, the trailer that released on Monday has recorded over 31 million views and has touched an emotional chord with fans and admirers of Sushant Singh Rajput, who are seeing the film as his last goodbye.