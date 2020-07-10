With suspense thrillers and adventure stories getting ever-popular on OTT platforms, filmmakers are belting out even more gripping stories. And the recently released series, Tansener Tanpura, definitely counts among them. As one can guess from the title of the series, this engaging adventure tale revolves around the quest for Tansen’s tanpura, that can only be achieved after attaining the ultimate understanding of music.

The plot revolves around two central characters Alap Mitra and Shruti Mishra and it’s Shruti’s family which has the tanpura for generations, with no one actually knowing where it is. Popular TV and film actor Vikram Chatterjee plays the role of Alap in this series that’s streaming on HoiChoi. Chatterjee couldn’t be more excited about playing the dashing young man, who’s passionate about Indian classical music. We had a chat with the actor about his role and more. Excerpts:

Vikram Chatterjee in Tansener Tanpura

What’s Tansener Tanpura all about?

It’s primarily a treasure hunt in the backdrop of Indian classical music. Bengalis have always loved adventure stories whether it’s stories of Kakababu, Jawker Dhon or Professor Sanku, but what’s different and unique about Tansener Tanpura is that each clue here is related to Indian classical notes of raag and ragini.

Will that make it difficult to watch for those who are not exposed to classical music?

Initially, I too thought of the same thing, but while shooting, I realised it would be more engrossing on the contrary, since the script is so simply written. In fact, many of us who are not exposed to classical music will also get to learn unknown trivia and facts about it.

Tell us a little about Alap?

Alap is a contemporary guy who is extremely passionate and serious about Indian classical music. We often stereotype classical music lovers as people who like to wear kurta-pyjamas or dhotis. So, I have consciously tried to portray Alap as a chilled-out guy who talks and looks like any urban man of his age.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I love any kind of music, be it Bollywood, folk, Tagore’s songs or Western music. Prior to this web series, I wasn’t much exposed to Indian classical music, but now, I have started developing a liking for the same. In fact, the nine original classical songs from this series are on the top of my playlist for months now.

You are an extremely popular television lead actor with a huge female following, but you are still to make your mark as a film actor. Do you think the struggle is more because you are an outsider?

I don’t think so. There are many who have made their mark including Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush, Nusrat Jahan and we all have our own paths and we should explore newer territories with the hope that good work will happen sooner or later. I am also on my own journey of self-discovery, so it’s no use blaming anyone.