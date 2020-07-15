The trailer for Shakuntala Devi, a biographical drama based on the life of the world-renowned math genius dropped today. Starring Vidya Balan, who beautifully essays a genius and a woman who was way ahead of her times, it promises drama and entertainment in equal measures.

“Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating,” says actress Vidya Balan while adding, “Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster.”

Featuring Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, the film aims to feature all aspected of the math wizard - the woman and mother, with all her brilliance, vulnerabilities and flaws.



The film is directed by Anu Menon, who had previously helmed Waiting and Four More Shots Please!. “I’ve always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt hers is an incredible story that resonates with today’s world. While most of us will be familiar with her natural ability for math, the film also explores the lesser-known personal story of Shakuntala Devi – a brilliant but vulnerable woman and mother who lived life ahead of her times and on her own terms,” adds Menon.

Written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, with dialogues penned by Ishita Moitra, it also features Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.



The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.