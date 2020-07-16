With no sight of when the audience can be back to the theatres to watch movies, film producers are resorting to streaming giants to release their films. And Bhumi Pednekar's next big release Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare is no exception. The film starring Bhumi and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles is set for a digital release with Netflix.

Bhumi is welcoming this decision by her producers and feels the film will reach and entertain audiences worldwide. "I’m ok with any platform becoming the vehicle of my creative expression," tells the star.

“As an artist, I only look to entertain audiences every time I come on screen. Currently, producers will do what is needed and we must all support each other’s decisions. I support the decision of my producers wholeheartedly. I feel our film will reach out to a much larger audience with this move,” adds Bhumi, who has established herself as a hugely credible actor in terms of audience appreciation and box office success within a short span of just 5 years.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare

Bhumi feels Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare will be a treat for audiences. Bhumi says, “It's a very special film. Konkona is a really phenomenal person and actor and Alankrita (Srivastava) is a very special director. There couldn’t have been a better collaborator for the film then Balaji. So, for me, being a part of this film was a super enriching experience as an actor,” feels Bhumi, who has seen in superhit films Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh last year.

The versatile actress is a huge fan of Konkona Sen Sharma’s brilliance and Alankrita’s sensitivity. She says, “I have adored Konkona’s work and it was simply mesmerising for me to see her perform. Our scenes together in the film are very exciting and memorable. Alankrita is a very powerful voice in cinema today, she is strong, witty and humane. I’m fortunate that I got the opportunity to creatively collaborate with her”.

Bhumi Pednekar

The film has already got rave reviews from critics and audiences at various film festivals worldwide. Bhumi herself has won Best Actress Award at Busan Film Festival for the film. The actress is hopeful that audiences worldwide will embrace this powerful film.

“Our film has been winning laurels at international film festivals. We’ve garnered such love and respect for it. I’m looking forward to seeing how people react. It was refreshing to play a girl, fresh out of college, waiting to experience life. Our coming-of-age is done in a fun yet relatable manner. My character Kitty is naive, sweet, ambitious and a survivor. The film is full of quirk and a pool of emotions. It has a different narrative and I am excited,” she says.

Bhumi Pednekar

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare is a story of two cousins who live in the suburbs of Delhi. Dolly is a middle-class working mother with a son and a hardworking husband. They are excited as they plan to move to a new luxury apartment. But there's a secret behind this picture-perfect lifestyle. Kajal is a woman with little skills who's looking for opportunities in a big city. So, she doubles up as Kitty, a cyber-lover on a dating app and meets a man. The two cousins who are otherwise critical of each other become more understanding as their secrets get revealed.

Bhumi adds, “It celebrates womanhood, sisterhood and all the drama that comes in between with love and work. It very skilfully shows just how complex yet beautiful women are".