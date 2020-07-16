Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will premiere on OTT platform Netflix on August 12.

The actress confirmed the same on Instagram. "Proud to bring to you the story of India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. A journey that I hope will inspire you the way that it has inspired me. Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl is landing on 12th August to your #Netflix screens!"



Inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War, the film will feature Janhvi in the titular role.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Sharan Sharma, it also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza in prominent roles.