First look of Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in A Suitable Boy

If you have already finished all the contents available on OTT platforms, then fret not. Netflix has just unveiled an exciting bouquet of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series. From thrillers to romantic comedies to lighthearted dramas, this diverse collection of entertaining stories are slated for release on Netflix in the coming months.

“Our members have unique tastes, moods and needs - sometimes, they want to lean back and watch a delightful comedy, and at other times, they want a pulse-pounding thriller that brings them to the edge of their seats. We are so proud to bring these diverse stories created by acclaimed and emerging storytellers and producing partners,” tells Monika Shergill, VP content, Netflix

Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor for AK vs. AK

Here's a wrap of what you can expect:

Ludo: This multi-starrer Netflix original comedy-drama is about four people whose lives collide with each other. Featuring an eclectic cast including Abhishek A. Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney, this one promises to be engaging.

Torbaaz: An emotional story of transformation this film has Sanjay Dutt in the lead and is one of the many big films that are releasing on OTTs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is centred around the riveting story of child suicide bombers in Afghanistan and also has Nargis Fakhri in it

Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri

Raat Akeli Hai: This crime thriller featuring Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nishant Dahiya and Shweta Tripathi has been directed by Honey Trehan and is set in rural India. It will see Shweta Tripathi in a very vital role and has been majorly shot in Lucknow.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: This much-feted film which has been shown and appreciated in major international film festivals has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and stars Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead besides Vikrant massey and Amol Parashar. It's a story of two cousins Dolly and Kajal who live in the suburbs of Delhi and who have their own secrets. It;s about how they understand each other and become less critical of each other once they share the secrets.

Ginny Weds Sunny This rom-com featuring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey is really fun to watch and has been directed by debutant filmmaker Puneet Khanna

Bombay Rose

Bombay Rose, This award-winning animated feature by Gitanjali Rao had its world premiere at International Critics Week at Venice Film Festival 2019 and was also screened at the Contemporary World Cinema section at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: This film starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra is a biographical story based on India's first female combative pilot and has been directed by Sharan Sharma

Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy This dysfunctional family drama featuring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar promises to have all the trappings of a good story

Kaali Khuhi

Kaali Khuhi: With a history of female infanticide and mysterious deaths of the residents, this village in Punjab must be saved and it is up to 10-year-old Shivangi to be its saviour. This horror web series set in a village has stalwart actor Shabana Azmi along with Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora in it.

Serious Men: This witty drama based on Manu Joseph’s novel has Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad in it.

Class Of ’83: An intense police drama, this film features Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii.

Class of '83

AK vs AK: A uniquely entertaining dark comedy, this has Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead.

The two new exciting series are Mismatched, a young adult romance starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf and is based on Sandhya Menon’s book When Dimple Met Rishi and A Suitable Boy, based on the critically acclaimed book by Vikram Seth and starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao in Ludo

There will also be some fun series including the delightful Masaba Masaba (starring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves with Neil Bhoopalam); Bombay Begums, a contemporary drama featuring Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand and a fun dramedy Bhaag Beanie Bhaag starring Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur.