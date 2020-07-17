Turning the smallest and most insignificant roles into something noteworthy is what actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been trying to do for the past 20 years. A graduate from National School of Drama, Bhattacharya considers himself lucky to have been part of some of the pathbreaking films in the Hindi film industry including Monsoon Wedding, Ab Tak Chappan, Dev D, Maqbool, Black Friday, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and BA Pass.

“In fact, in the web world too, I have somehow managed to act in noticeable series including Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, Delhi Crime, Jamtara and Selection Day. I really don’t mind when people still can’t recognise me by my name, but by the characters I play. That’s an actor’s true recognition, I feel,” says Dibyendu on the sidelines of an interview on playing a cop in Undekhi, a crime series directed by Ashish R Shukla that just got released on Sony LIV. Excerpts from the interaction:

How did you prepare for such a real-life portrayal of a cop in Undekhi?

I play a Bengali cop Barun Ghosh in Undekhi. I always believe that half the job of an actor becomes easy when the script is well-written. When I read Undekhi’s script, the character became so alive with its own strength and weaknesses. I play a Bengali DSP Barun Ghosh, who has his own frailties and unlike supercop Singham (played by Ajay Dvgn) or Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman Khan in Dabangg) he is both strong and weak and has his own vulnerabilities, a past, is manipulative and witty and sharp — all at the same time. I love delving deep into the psyche of the character and bring out the right colours, no matter how big or small the part is.

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya in Undekhi

How was it working with director Ashish R Shukla?

I know Ashish since the shooting of DevD. He is very meticulous and knows exactly what he wants out of a scene. He has a fresh take on everything, even the most mundane things. When a director knows what he wants, it becomes easier for an actor to deliver.

Undekhi is unique in the sense, it’s a suspense crime thriller based on true events. It shows how society reacts to crime, how the influential class can get away easily with murder with all their power and influence, while the suppressed class gets even more exploited. It also shows how witnesses often turn hostile and things once seen become unseen or undekhi.

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Though you are a Bengali, you have done only two series, Lalbazaar and Dhanbad Blues, so far.

I definitely would love to do more Bengali projects if I get offers. After all, I have been born and brought up in Kolkata, and though Mumbai has become my home for the past 20 years, Kolkata is where my heart is. It was here that I first got involved in theatre groups like Shailushik.

In these times of a pandemic, when issues like nepotism are getting resurrected, what’s your survival mantra?

I don’t believe in this outsider or insider theory. This art world is a huge platform, where everyone can prove their talent. Competition is everywhere and it’s nothing new. I believe in staying connected to life and family and finding happiness in small things in life.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas