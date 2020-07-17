Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are back on Netflix. The duo will be seen in the upcoming film Raat Akeli Hai that is set to release on July 31. The trailer of the film was launched on Friday.

The film is a crime mystery, and Nawazuddin plays the role of police officer Jatil Yadav, while Radhika plays one of the murder accused.

"The crime thriller explores the lives of various family members while the murder of its patriarch is being investigated. I play the character of Radha, the new bride of the deceased, who is stubborn, feisty, arrogant and yet mysterious," reveals Radhika about her role. "She alternates between suspicion and being vulnerable. To peel the layers of her character has been an inspiring challenge for me. Honey Trehan's vision is truly unparalleled and I can't wait for audiences around the world to watch it," she adds further.



Raat Akeli Hai follows a high profile murder in a small town in India. Nawaz's character, a tough yet narrow-minded police officer is investigating this twisted case.



"I play the role of an inspector who is investigating the murder of a powerful man. A complex character, Jatil is a social misfit and awkward around women. He is always in the search of justice -- and does not rest until he finds out the truth," says Nawaz about his role.

Casting director Honey Trehan debuts as a director with this film, that also stars Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.



Talking about the film, the director says, "Crime thrillers have always been one of my favourite genres in cinema, right from the early noir films of the 40s to Hitchcock's 'wrong man' films and Agatha Christie's whodunnits. I always wanted to tell a story that is grounded in the reality that I know, while also honouring the classical features of a noir thriller and that is what 'Raat Akeli Hai' is."



Raat Akeli Hai will release on Netflix on July 31. Watch the trailer here.