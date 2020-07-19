Amazon Prime Video recently shared the first look of its romantic-musical drama, Bandish Bandits, that’s all set to stream this August 4. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.

Besides the lead actors Ritwik Bhowmik, who plays Radhe, a Hindustani classical performer and Shreya Chaudhary who's popstar Tamanna, the show has a host of veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang. What's more, Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by the legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show.

With excitement and hype building around Amazon Prime's upcoming series Bandish Bandits that's all set to release on August 4, here’s what you need to know about the lead cast comprising Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry:

Ritwik Bhowmik

Ritwik’s no stranger to the big stage

Ritwik began his acting career when he was all of nine years in a stage play. Since then, the charming actor has worked in over 17 stage plays, six short films, including Dhuusar apart from a host of web shows and TV commercials.

Shreya struts her way to Tinseltown

The talented actor graduated with advertising. While in her third year, Shreya bagged her first commercial, which was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Even though she had planned to go for higher studies, she couldn't resist being an actor and decided to take it up professionally. Shreya started modelling and doing commercials for big brands apart from being a part of a few music videos and a short film by Imtiaz Ali, called The Other Way.

Shreya Chaudhary

Ritwik can dance!

This rising star graduated from Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts, Bangalore. Before he made acting his full-time profession, Ritwik worked as a professional dancer, choreographer and instructor for a long time at Shiamak Davar International India. Looking forward to a few of his moves in the series.

Dream Bollywood debut

Shreya debuted in the film Dear Maya where she shared screen space alongside Manisha Koirala, who was making a comeback with this film.