Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been roped in as the cast for the upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. The film is set to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Katrina and the others took to social media to share the news along with a first look poster of the movie.

Filming for Phone Bhoot is set to begin later this year. However, details about the film are still under wraps.