TikTok star Sachin Tiwari, who became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance with Sushant Singh Rajput, will play the lead in Suicide or Murder.

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, there was a buzz that a film will be made on the life of the late Bollywood actor. As the month passed by, it got clear that Shamik Maulik will helm the film and it will be titled Suicide or Murder.

Now a poster released on social media has confirmed that TikTok star Sachin Tiwari, who became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance with Sushant Singh Rajput, will play the lead in the film that will be produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta.

Announcing the same, Sachin shared the film poster on his Instagram account and wrote, “A boy from small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as 'The Outsider'."





He also included the hashtags #SuicideOrMurder, #officialtiwarisachin #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput with his post.



The late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14 this year. While the post-mortem report stated that he committed suicide, an investigation has been started by Mumbai Police after several fans, politicians and celebrities demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death, suspecting foul play.