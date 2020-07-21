Veteran actor Annup Sonii who has been seen playing versatile characters over the years and popular for his anchoring of the widely-viewed TV show Crime Patrol is being widely appreciated by the audience for his act in the short film, The Relationship Manager, that released three days back on July 18. Both Annup and Divya Dutta are seen in lead roles in this film.

Actor Annup Soni

This engrossing short sees the actor playing a relationship manager named Vinay, who learns about the ordeal of a woman played by Divya, who is suffering from domestic abuse. He tries to hear her out and solve her problem. News and survey showed that when the world was under lockdown, several women across the globe became victims of abuse and domestic violence and the film tries to depict the pain these women were or are going through.

Actor Annup Soni

"This hard-hitting tale deals with the problem which people are aware of but don't talk about. Every human being will relate to it but I think there is a taboo and hence people don't talk about it. In the film, the way this issue has been raised is very impactful and it focuses on the harsh reality of society. The film was written keeping the lockdown in mind. So, we made sure that we shoot with minimal things and people taking all the precautionary measures," tells Annup.

The film has been written and directed by Falguni Thakore and produced by Shital Bhatia. Friday Film Works and Neeraj Pandey are presenting the film. Besides Annup and Divya, it has Juhi Babbar Soni, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles.

Besides this short, Annup has a couple of web series coming up soon.