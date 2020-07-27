High-end jewellery brand Tanishq has launched its latest Raksha Bandhan film that pays a tribute to a special ‘sister’ or all the nurses, who have been risking their own lives to care for us during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conceptualised by Tanishq and WYP Brand Solutions, the film is not only contextually relevant as it is high on emotions but is also true to the spirit of Raksha Bandhan. Written & directed by Bhavesh S Kosambia and produced by Oneness Media, it was shot during the lockdown with a minimal crew and adhering to all safety norms.

Jewellery by Tanishq

At the heart of this campaign is the support that Titan is extending to 'Sisters' of the nursing community through the special 'Sahodari' initiative and has associated with the Society for Community Health Awareness Research and Action (SOCHARA). The film urges everyone to join in and take the pledge to support nurses in every possible way and thus celebrate their heroic efforts, especially during these tough times.

"The beauty of the brother-sister relationship is also echoed in that of a nurse and a patient, the care, the concern, the selflessness with which the nursing community has been braving the pandemic, bringing comfort and medical assistance to people under their care. Over the past months in our own small ways, we have been supporting people who have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic. We're glad to have partnered with SOCHARA to help support this noble community," says Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM marketing, Tanishq.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM, marketing, Jewellery Division, Tanishq

The film, which runs high on emotions, not just describes the relationship between a brother and sister, but also between a nurse and her patients. The narrative manages to touch the heart and leaves an impact with a beautiful voiceover that takes us through a typical brother-sister relationship. The film ends with a twist where one realises that the sister is also a nurse or a ‘sister’ as nurses are fondly called in India thus urging everyone to #CelebrateEverySister, including nurses, this Raksha Bandhan.

Click here to watch the film: