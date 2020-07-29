As biopics continue to fascinate Bollywood filmmakers as a genre, there's another one in the making on the life and times of the iconic star Guru Dutta.

Hailed as one of the greatest actors of Bollywood's Golden Age, Guru Dutt has enthralled his audience and critics alike with his class act in countless films including Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chaand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Aar Paar, Mr And Mrs 55, Baazi and CID, and was also the man behind bringing some of Bollywood's best talents such as actors Waheeda Rehman and Johnny Walker, writer-director Abrar Alvi and cinematographer VK Murthy.

Produced by Sheetal Talwar this biopic will be directed by Bhavna Talwar and she has decided to call it Pyaasa, the iconic 1957 drama which saw Dutt essay the role of a poet who strives for love and recognition.

Iconic star Guru Dutt

Confirming the same filmmaker Bhavna Talwar took to twitter and wrote, “Now that the cat’s out of the bag! Can’t wait to get down to this one after 7 years of toil and immeasurable joy.” She also posted the picture of a copy of the script.

Sheetal and Bhavna Talwar

Acclaimed filmmaker Bhavna Talwar, who won the National Award for her debut film Dharm, and has most recently completed Heidi featuring Bill Nighy, Mark Williams and Helen Baxendale, has been developing this project for the past few years.

It will be interesting to see which aspect of Guru Dutt's life will the film highlight -- his rise as a formidable talent in Hindi cinema, his topsy-turvy personal life or the mystery around his sudden demise at the age of 39.

He married the late singer Geeta Dutt, but marital discord led them to live estranged lives.