After his Eid release Kidnap last year, filmmaker Raja Chanda is back with a new film, Magic starring real-life couple and stars Ankush Hazra and Oindrilla Sen, which will go on floors from this August 6.

There's also Paayel Sarkar in a very crucial role in this thriller romance, which is a tale of two people going through major ups and downs in their lives. Raja is also going to make a few bold experiments in this movie by choosing an alternative method of storytelling where some of the characters from the film along with the audience will go through a psychological trajectory with a different subplot developing simultaneously leading to a magical anticlimax followed by an even more stunning climax.

Raja Chanda



The story has been written and drafted several times and has a strong cast comprising Debshankar Halder and Bidipta Chakraborty who play Ankush’s parents.



Magic is a story of relationships and extreme emotions that generally stay buried in the sub-conscious and delves deep into human behaviour, tells Raja Chanda. "We were shooting for Challenge 2 and Oindrila was shooting for a TV series on the next floor. I saw how devoted she is towards her craft and insisted her on starting a career in films. Later, when Magic's script got ready I felt no one could fit the character better than her, hence I approached her,” adds Raja.

"To cast Oindrila in Magic is purely Raja's decision as a filmmaker and you can expect a huge amount of brilliance altogether," says Ankush.

Real-life couple Ankush and Oindrila

Oindrila is a hugely popular television face who has acted in several hit serials including Phagun Bou.

The screenplay has been penned by Arnab Bhowmick and Raja Chanda himself and the film is being produced by SSG Entertainment.

Savvy and Dabbu are composing the music for Magic, that will be shot in various parts of Kolkata from august 6. All the shooting guidelines keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind will be strictly abided by the film unit.