Bat-Sheva Guez’s short film In This Life will be released for free on TV and online on WNET ALL ARTS beginning on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

In five acts, In This Life explores the language of loss, conveying the complexity of grief in the often-wordless way it impacts our lives. The film is an ambitious collaboration by former New York City Ballet principal and Broadway star Robbie Fairchild with the director, choreographers, and dancers.

Sharing the roles of writer and producer with Bat-Sheva Guez, Fairchild imbues this odyssey with the very personal experience of one man going through this rite of passage, which is as universal as it is unique.

The work stands outside the boundaries of genre: part-narrative, part-dance, and part-video. Each act illustrates a different phase of the grieving process, as choreographed by a different choreographer: James Alsop, Warren Craft, Robbie Fairchild, Andrea Miller, and Christopher Wheeldon.

View In This Life at allarts.org/programs/all-arts- performance-selects/life- fvtylu/.