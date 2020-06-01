If you were among the scores of fans who were disappointed when Henry Cavill's did not make a cameo in Shazam!, director David F Sandberg may have something just for you.

In an attempt to change history Sandberg has uploaded an edited version of the scene on to Twitter, where Cavill's face has been superimposed. He teased in the caption: "I know a lot of you asked for this but I'm not so sure this is an improvement. But hey, at least you can stop messaging me about it now."

I know a lot of you asked for this but I’m not so sure this is an improvement. But hey, at least you can stop messaging me about it now. pic.twitter.com/Y4BdiJ2MjE — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 29, 2020

It was originally planned that Cavill would on set for the final scene, where Freddy Freeman is surprised at school by The Man of Steel, but due to scheduling conflicts, this cameo never materialised.

Sandberg also previously revealed what the original scene was supposed to be. "He sat down at the table. They had a brief chat. There was a joke about [sort of] school food and then it ended with Freddy just leaning into him, and it going like, 'I have so many questions,' and then it cut out."