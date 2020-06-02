Ronnie Screwvala and Vidya Balan’s special short film, Natkhat, which also marks her debut as a producer, will be premiering today at the prestigious We are One: A Global Film Festival produced and organised by New York’s Tribeca Enterprises at 4.30 pm IST.

Vidya Balan with a child artiste in the short film, Natkhat

Starring Balan herself in the role of a mother, Natkhat is a powerful film that addresses the hard-hitting issues of patriarchy and toxic masculinity while dealing with several other sensitive and crucial subjects such as gender inequality, rape culture, domestic violence among others. "Our homes have been our safe havens in these trying and lockdown times. Parents have taken up the role of teachers these days and therefore it is very important to be mindful about what examples we set and stories we narrate to our children," tells Vidya.

Vidya Balan

Natkhat addresses all parents and teachers as both are the basic pillars of the strong foundation of a child’s concepts, understanding and perspective about the various realities of the outside world.

The film is written by Annukampa Harsh and directed by Shaan Vyas.