Pradeep Kumar of Shaika Films who made his debut as a film producer with Bamfaad, starring veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s son, Aditya Rawal and is known for the popular TV series Meri Durga is positive about the future of the film industry post lockdown. The Patna born producer talks about finding new possibilities to survive, the rise of content in the OTT platform and more. Excerpts:

What do you think about the future of the Indian film industry post lockdown?

The film industry is definitely going to witness a massive change in the way it is consumed by the audience. The global pandemic has affected the industry in multiple ways and filmmakers will have to woo the audience back in the face of an overflow of content on OTT platforms. Also, the industry is working on multiple strategies to put in practice once life resumes post lockdown.

We may also have to wait until the government announces any post lockdown policy guidelines. Having said that, how it actually pans out on the ground, still remains to be seen.

With OTT platforms gaining strength, you think it will deliver a blow to multiplexes?

COVID-19 has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. This is perhaps the first time that there have been zero movie ticket sales at the box office for more than 3 months and counting. OTT consumption has certainly been on the rise and thus films with less production cost may release it on the digital platforms. Big budget films may wait until further notice by the government.

By when do you think things will go back to normal?

The way forward doesn’t seem that clear in today's date however, I am hopeful that things will become better soon.